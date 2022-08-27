Cortes (groin) was running sprints shortly after he was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday, and he's optimistic that his absence will be brief, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

It seems strange that Cortes was able to sprint so soon after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 groin strain, but it bodes well for his chances of being activated when first eligible. The lefty starter indicated optimism about that scenario, stating, "The way I feel (Thursday), I'm hoping another 15 days will be exactly what I need." Cortes has already exceeded his career high as a professional with 131 innings this season, so the time off could help prevent him from wearing down in the postseason.