Cortes (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and then live batting practice Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Cortes is progressing quickly from a groin strain that landed him on the 15-day IL, and he should be ready to return after missing the minimum if all goes well in his upcoming rehab. Manager Aaron Boone stated that Cortes will slot right back into the Yankees' starting rotation once he's activated, per Rivera.
