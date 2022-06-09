Cortes (5-2) got the loss Wednesday after he pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Twins.

The Twins got to Cortes for two runs in the bottom of the fourth frame before launching two solo homers in the next inning. The four runs given up were his highest total of the season while the loss snaps a four start win streak for the 27-year-old. Cortes still owns an incredible 1.96 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 71 strikeouts over 64.1 innings in 11 outings this season. He'll look to rebound in his next start, tentatively lining up to take on the Rays on Tuesday.