Cortes (shoulder) said Thursday that he's already thrown four live batting practice sessions this spring, YES Network reports.

A left rotator cuff strain limited Cortes to just 12 starts last season, with the last one coming in early August. He's been throwing for most of the offseason, though, and it doesn't appear he'll face any restrictions during spring training. A healthy Cortes and Carlos Rodon would go a long way in stabilizing the Yankees' rotation.