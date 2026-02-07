Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Back in pinstripes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt signed a one-year contract with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Goldschmidt was underwhelming overall during his first season in the Bronx but excelled against southpaws, slashing .336/.411/.570 across 168 regular-season plate appearances against lefties in 2025. The Yankees likely plan to take advantage of his dominance versus left-handers and use the 38-year-old in the short side of a platoon with Ben Rice at first base.
