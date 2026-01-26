default-cbs-image
Goldschmidt is planning to continue his playing career in 2026, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Goldschmidt is 38 and has slashed an underwhelming .258/.313/.409 over the last two regular seasons. However, he put up a .336/.411/.570 batting line during the 2025 regular season against left-handed pitching, so there should still be a gig available for the former MVP, likely as a short-side platoon bat. The Diamondbacks are rumored to be exploring a reunion with Goldschmidt, though a deal between the two sides doesn't appear close.

