Goldschmidt has been tending to a bone bruise in his right knee recently, but he'll be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Goldschmidt missed multiple games in August due to a right knee sprain, so his current bout with the bone bruise could be related. Testing on his knee came back clean, and the Yankees are confident the issue will be manageable, even though he was available off the bench only in an emergency during Saturday's 3-1 win. Goldschmidt appears to have fallen into a short-side platoon role at first base with Ben Rice, who has started eight of the last 11 games against right-handed pitchers.