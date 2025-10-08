Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: In Game 4 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Blue Jays.
It will be Goldschmidt's first start of the series and just his second start so far this postseason. Right-handed reliever Louis Varland is serving as the opener in what will be a bullpen game for the Blue Jays.
