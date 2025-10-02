Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Not starting versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup Thursday for Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series versus the Red Sox.
Goldschmidt typically starts against all left-handers, but he will begin this contest on the bench as the Red Sox send southpaw Connelly Early to the hill. The left-handed-swinging Ben Rice -- who homered as part of a two-hit day in Game 2 -- will occupy first base for the Yankees.
