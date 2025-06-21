Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Getting rest Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldschmidt isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Baltimore.
Goldschmidt will take a day to regroup after going 2-for-18 over his last five games. Ben Rice will pick up a start at first base as a result while batting leadoff.
