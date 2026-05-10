Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in an extra-inning loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Goldschmidt started at first base and worked as the Yankees' leadoff hitter, which certainly paid off when the veteran slugger walloped a game-opening homer. He went on to add two singles and finished as the lone Yankee in the contest to record multiple hits. Goldschmidt has started five of New York's past six contests, though that's largely due to Ben Rice (who worked as the DH on Saturday) missing four games due to a hand injury. With that said, Goldschmidt has perked up with the bat in May -- after entering the month batting a tepid .179, he's since hitting .296 (8-for-27) with two homers, seven runs and five RBI across eight contests.