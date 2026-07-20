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Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Regaining traction in lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goldschmidt will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Goldschmidt looked to be fading into more of a part-time role heading into the All-Star break, but he's now picked up starts -- all against right-handed pitchers -- in three of the Yankees' first four games of the second half. The 38-year-old is still slashing a lowly .143/.189/.257 with a 45.9 percent strikeout rate over 10 games in July, so he'll need to show some improvement to fully solidify himself as a regular in the New York lineup.

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