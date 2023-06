The Yankees promoted Vasquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to start Game 2 of its doubleheader with the White Sox.

Vasquez has made one other start for the Yankees this season -- a 4.2-inning performance against the Padres in which he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six. He holds a 5.13 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in Triple-A this season and will almost certainly return to the minors immediately after Thursday's game.