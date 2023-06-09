Vasquez was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Vasquez earned the win after holding the White Sox to only two hits and a walk across 5.2 shutout innings in the second game of the twin bill. It was his second career start in the majors, and he's held his own by maintaining a 9:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings while surrendering only two earned runs. Vasquez will be stuck in the minors for the time being, but he's a candidate to enter the Yankees' rotation should there be any injuries.