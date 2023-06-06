Vasquez is expected to start for the Yankees on Wednesday versus the White Sox in place of the injured Nestor Cortes (shoulder), Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yanks don't have a starter listed for Wednesday yet, but Vasquez was spotted in the clubhouse Tuesday. He can't be promoted yet unless it's to replace an injured player, so the team figures to make an official IL move with Cortes prior to Wednesday's contest. Vasquez allowed two runs over 4.2 innings in his major-league debut against the Padres in late May.