Yarbrough (oblique) has been throwing bullpens, per MLB.com.

Yarbrough landed on the IL due to an oblique strain in late June and initially went through a no-throw period. The southpaw resumed playing catch July 9, and he's now progressed to mound work. Yarbrough could return to action in early August if he continues to progress without setbacks.

