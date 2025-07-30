Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Resumes mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yarbrough (oblique) has been throwing bullpens, per MLB.com.
Yarbrough landed on the IL due to an oblique strain in late June and initially went through a no-throw period. The southpaw resumed playing catch July 9, and he's now progressed to mound work. Yarbrough could return to action in early August if he continues to progress without setbacks.
More News
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Hasn't progressed to mound work•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Resumes throwing•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Not yet throwing•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Sidelined by oblique strain•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Goes 5.1 innings in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Mixed results in no-decision•