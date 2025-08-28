default-cbs-image
Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Thursday said the plan is to use Yarbrough (oblique) out of the bullpen when he returns from the 15-day injured, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

During Yarbrough's rehab assignment, he has pitched in three games for a total of 11 innings and has allowed five total earned runs with a 12:1 K:BB. The southpaw's last outing was Aug. 26, in which he allowed two earned runs and notched six strikeouts. The 33-year-old can return Saturday, but it will come as a reliever.

