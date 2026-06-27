Yankees' Trent Grisham: Expected back next week

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Grisham (hamstring) is expected to return from the injured list during New York's upcoming homestand, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Grisham has been held out of action since June 13 due to a strained right hamstring. He's expected to head out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big club, but it seems like the Yankees will only keep him in the minors for a handful of games before adding him back to the active roster. Once healthy, he figures to reclaim his role as New York's everyday center fielder.