Yankees' Trent Grisham: Progressing well with hamstring

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Grisham has resumed taking part in light on-field agility exercises and is making good progress in his recovery from a moderate right hamstring strain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone noted that a decision is still being made as to whether Grisham will accompany the Yankees on their seven-game road trip this week, but he wouldn't be a candidate to play in any of those contests and would merely be taking part in pregame work. In any case, Grisham seems to be coming along as well as the Yankees could have hoped since landing on the injured list June 13, potentially setting the stage for him to return to the lineup around the All-Star break. Since Grisham was deactivated, Spencer Jones and Cody Bellinger have been sharing time in center field.