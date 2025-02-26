Warren struck out four in three perfect innings Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Warren thew 13 sweepers, 12 sinkers, seven four-seamers and three changeups, with his sweeper doing the heavy lifting on a dominant second start of the spring. With Clarke Schmidt (back) expected to progress to live batting practice this weekend, it's too soon to say if the Yankees will have to dip into their starting pitching depth right away this season. However, Warren has clearly established himself as a high-upside, ascending pitcher early this spring, and he's at worst seventh on the Yankees' starting pitching depth chart.