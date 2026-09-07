Warren is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies at Yankee Stadium, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

During Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres, Warren made his second relief appearance of the season, firing 2.1 scoreless frames of relief behind starter Max Fried. The Yankees will separate Warren and Fried during the upcoming week, with Warren getting the nod Tuesday and Fried taking the hill Wednesday. Warren will likely be ticketed for the bullpen during the playoffs, but he could pick up a few more starts before the regular season wraps up.