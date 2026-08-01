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Yankees' Will Warren: Blanks Cubs for eighth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Warren (8-5) picked up the win Friday, scattering four hits over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Cubs. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander put together arguably his most impressive start of the season on 88 pitches (55 strikes) before letting the Yankees' bullpen finish off the shutout. The quality start was Warren's sixth of the season, tying his career high from 2025, but his first since May 31 -- the last time he lasted at least six frames in an outing. Warren will carry a 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 109:36 K:BB through 108.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cardinals.

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