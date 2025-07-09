Yankees' Will Warren: Blanks M's in sixth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren (6-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-3 rout of the Mariners, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.
The right-hander issued both his free passes in the sixth inning with the Yankees ahead only 1-0, prompting manager Aaron Boone to give Warren the hook just one out shy of his fourth quality start of the season. He's held the opposition off the board in two of his last three outings, but those sharp performances were sandwiched around an eight-run disaster against the Blue Jays. Warren will look for some consistency in his final trip to the mound before the All-Star break, at home Sunday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Crushed early in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Tosses five scoreless innings•
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Logs quality start in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Punches out 11•
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Mixed results in win•