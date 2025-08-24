Warren (7-6) took the loss in Saturday's 12-1 rout at the hands of the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The 26-year-old right-hander may be wearing down as he approaches the final month of his first full big-league campaign. Warren has failed to last five innings in back-to-back starts, but over seven outings since the All-Star break he's still managed to post a respectable 4.04 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB in 35.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the White Sox.