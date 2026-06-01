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Yankees' Will Warren: Earns seventh win Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Warren (7-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs (none earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings in a 13-8 victory over the Athletics. He struck out five.

Facilitated by a Trent Grisham error, Warren was charged with three unearned runs in the first inning but settled in nicely afterward, firing five scoreless frames. Sunday marked the right-hander's second consecutive quality start and fifth of the season. Warren will carry a 3.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB across 64.1 innings (12 outings) into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Red Sox.

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