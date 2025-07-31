Warren didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing one run on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Wednesday marked the first time that Warren worked at least six innings since his June 22 start versus the Orioles. The 26-year-old right-hander matched a season high with 102 pitches as well, and he even issued fewer than two walks for the first time since his June 17 outing against the Angels. Warren still holds a shaky 4.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 128:51 K:BB over 110.2 innings. He's set to square off with the Rangers in Arlington his next time out.