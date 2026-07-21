Yankees' Will Warren: Game rained out Tuesday

Warren won't pitch as scheduled Tuesday against the Pirates since the game postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander was scheduled to make his first start of the second half Tuesday but will instead get some extra rest. The game is being made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Warren likely to pitch in one of those contests. He headed into the All-Star break with a 4.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 96:33 K:BB across 98.1 innings (19 starts).