Yankees' Will Warren: Hammered in loss

Warren (7-4) took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Warren allowed a season-high three homers, including two in a four-run fourth inning. It continued a rough stretch for the 27-year-old, who hasn't recorded a quality start since May 31, when he also picked up his most recent victory. He'll take a 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 94:31 K:BB across 93.1 innings this season into a tough road matchup with the Nationals this weekend.