Warren took a no-decision against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Warren threw just 50 of his 92 pitches for strikes Wednesday, so the lack of efficiency prevented him from working deeper into the outing. The 27-year-old right-hander continues to struggle since the start of June, posting a 5.77 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in his last 12 appearances (57.2 innings). Even though Carlos Rodon recently returned to New York's rotation, Max Fried's (elbow) stay on the injured list should buy Warren at least one more turn through the rotation next week against Houston.