Warren allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He did not strike out any batters.

Warren is in contention for a spot in the Yankees' rotation that is available due to Gerrit Cole facing an extended absence with an elbow issue. Though he didn't punch out any batters Friday, Warren looked good in holding the Mets to a single run over five frames following Luis Gil's two-run, four-inning start. Gil and Warren may be the frontrunners for the team's No. 5 starter role, as both young hurlers have put up solid numbers this spring. Warren had a rough outing against Boston in his most recent Grapefruit League start prior to Friday but has nonetheless managed solid numbers this spring, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 14.2 innings.