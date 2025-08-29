Warren (8-6) allowed four unearned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Thursday.

An Anthony Volpe error in the second inning ultimately led to a Miguel Vargas grand slam. Those were all the runs on Warren's line, and they were all unearned, leading to no damage on his ERA, though he was limited to five innings and 93 pitches (51 strikes). It's an improvement on Warren's last two starts, when he failed to reach the five-inning mark altogether. He's allowed 12 runs (six earned) across 13.2 innings over his last three outings. On the season, he has a 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 149:60 K:BB through 136 innings over 28 starts. The right-hander is projected for a road start versus Houston next week.