Warren (4-4) yielded three runs on six hits Tuesday, striking out 11 and taking a loss against the Angels.

Warren turned in an impressive quality start but was tagged with a loss as the Yankees were shut out for a third straight game. He gave up a run in the second inning and two more in the third on a Taylor Ward single. Warren set a new career best with 11 punchouts and has racked up double-digit strikeouts twice in his last six outings. He tossed 70 of 93 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs, including eight with his fastball. Warren owns a 4.83 ERA with an impressive 90:29 K:BB through 69 innings. He's currently in line to face the Orioles this weekend.