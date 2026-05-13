Warren (5-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 6-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out six.

The right-hander blanked Baltimore through five innings but fell just short of his fourth quality start of the season, getting lifted after 96 pitches (62 strikes) when three hits including two doubles led to the first runs of the game for the O's. Warren has been racking up wins of late, going 4-1 over his last five starts with a 4.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:6 K:BB through 29 innings as he builds his case to remain in the rotation when Gerrit Cole (elbow) comes off the IL before the end of the month. Warren is scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home early next week against the Blue Jays.