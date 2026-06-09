Yankees' Will Warren: Steps back with short outing Monday

Warren allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Monday.

Warren came into Monday having tossed back-to-back six-inning quality starts, but he wasn't able to get out of the fifth frame against the Guardians. Most of the damage against the right-hander came in the third, when Cleveland put up three runs on three hits, a walk, a wild pitch and an error. Though Warren didn't give up any more runs thereafter, he ran his pitch count up throughout the contest and was at 91 pitches when he departed. While this was far from his best outing, Warren did manage to give up fewer than three earned runs for the 11th time across his 13 starts. That has him at a healthy 3.28 ERA along with a 1.19 WHIP and 75:21 K:BB over 68.2 innings on the season.