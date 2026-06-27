Yankees' Will Warren: Takes third loss

Warren (7-3) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and three strikeouts while failing to record a strikeout in 5.2 innings.

Warren put himself into a hole early Friday, giving up a triple to Wilyer Abreu in the first inning before Willson Contreras drove him home during the ensuing at-bat. Boston put up three more runs over the next two innings, capped off by a solo home run from Contreras. Warren now owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.88 WHIP with a 14:10 K:BB since the beginning of June following his poor showing, but he'll have a chance to redeem himself during his next start at home against Detroit.