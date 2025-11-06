Zac Gallen: Receives qualifying offer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to Gallen on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Gallen is coming off the worst season of his MLB career. His 4.83 ERA, 15 losses, 8.2 K/9 and 1.5 HR/9 were all career worsts. The right-hander turns 30 next August. Though it's unclear just how large the market will be for Gallen after a down year, he could decline the qualifying offer in hopes of securing a long-term deal. If he goes elsewhere, Arizona would receive draft compensation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Poor end to rough season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Pushed to Friday due to fatigue•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Sharp in Monday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Works deep in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Blanks Texas for 11th win•