Zach McAllister: Released by Cleveland
McAllister was released by the Indians on Tuesday.
After being designated for assignment last weekend, McAllister went unclaimed when the Indians exposed him to waivers. Because he has accrued more than five years of MLB service time, McAllister had the right to refuse an outright assignment to the minor leagues, so it appears he has opted for free agency. Though he has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 41.2 innings this season, McAllister has a track record of strong work in middle relief with sub-3.50 ERAs in each of the past three campaigns. That could be reason enough for teams to have interest in him at a more affordable price.
