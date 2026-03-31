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Drummond (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

Drummond had appeared in each of the 76ers' last seven games, averaging 5.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes during that stretch. However, his role had been trending down in the latter two contests, which coincided with Joel Embiid's return from a long-term absence due to an oblique strain. Drummond played five minutes of garbage time in a 20-point win over Chicago on Wednesday, then played six minutes at the start of the fourth quarter in Saturday's 118-114 win over the Hornets. Head coach Nick Nurse opted to lean exclusively on Adem Bona as Embiid's backup in Monday's contest, resulting in Drummond dropping out of the rotation.

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