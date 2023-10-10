Melton (rest) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.
Melton rested during Philadelphia's preseason opener against the Celtics on Sunday, and despite practicing Tuesday, he can be considered questionable for Wednesday's rematch against Boston. The veteran guard dealt with a back injury last season, but he told reporters at the beginning of training camp that he's back to 100 percent.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Sunday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Dealt with back injury last season•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Held scoreless in loss•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Steps up despite Game 3 loss•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Not listed on injury report•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Not playing Sunday•