Melton logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 win over the Nets.

Melton was quiet on the scoreboard for most of January, but he's now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups. He also racked up a season-high three blocks Wednesday after tallying three steals Saturday against the Kings. Over his six appearances since returning to the starting lineup, he's averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.