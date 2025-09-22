Bates signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers on Monday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bates will compete for a spot on Philadelphia's regular-season roster during training camp, and the team will retain his G League rights. The 2023 second-round pick spent the first two years of his career on a two-way pact with Cleveland but mostly played in the G League. Over 23 outings with the G League's Cleveland Charge in 2024-25, he averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 31.0 minutes.