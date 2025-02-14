Bates tallied 33 points (11-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Thursday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 130-116 win over the Raptors 905.

Bates dropped a season-high 33 points Thursday in the G League for the Charge. The 21-year-old forward bounced back with a vengeance after two forgettable performances in which he failed to crack double digits in the scoring column. He's averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.