Bates (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Bates hadn't seen action for the Cavaliers or the G League's Cleveland Charge since March 16 while tending to a personal matter, but he's since rejoined the parent club and will be available forr the remainder of the regular season. The two-way player has spent most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League and averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals across 31.0 minutes per game over 23 appearances for the Charge.