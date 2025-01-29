Yabusele chipped in 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over the Lakers.

The 29-year-old forward briefly left the game late in the second quarter to get his right knee checked out, but for once the Sixers got some good injury news as Yabusele was back on the court to begin the second half. His four steals tied his career high, a mark he set Dec. 23 against the Spurs, and through 113 appearances in January (11 starts) Yabusele is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.6 threes while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.