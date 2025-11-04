McCain (thumb) has been cleared to make his season debut Tuesday against the Bulls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

After undergoing surgery in late September to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, McCain has made enough progress in his recovery to return to the court. With Tuesday's game representing the front end of a back-to-back set, McCain could have his minutes monitored in his first game since Dec. 13, 2024, as his rookie campaign was cut short by a torn meniscus in his left knee, which he also had surgically repaired. Once he gets his legs under him, McCain will likely serve as the 76ers' top guard off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.