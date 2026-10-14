McCain amassed 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 preseason win over the Pacers in overtime.

McCain returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday's loss to Atlanta. The Duke product caught fire from beyond the arc, knocking down a game-high six triples and leading the Thunder in scoring. The 22-year-old guard is expected to come off the bench behind Cason Wallace to begin the regular season, though the former should take on a meaningful role from the second unit.