McCain recorded 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McCain was the Thunder's second-highest scorer and looked confident from deep, including a three that briefly put Oklahoma City ahead in the third quarter. With so many guards out, he's moved into the starting lineup and is making a strong case to stay there. The young guard has looked healthy and aggressive, and the injuries around him should keep his minutes high.