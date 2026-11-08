McCain delivered 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Saturday's 114-75 win over the Wizards.

McCain made the most of his opportunities, converting 80 percent of his field-goal attempts while contributing in each of the five major statistical categories. His efficiency and balanced production were encouraging, but moving in and out of the starting lineup doesn't really help his fantasy prospects. McCain offers scoring upside in deeper leagues, but his fantasy consistency still depends on his role in a crowded backcourt rotation. He's trending in the right direction, however, as he's scored at least 19 points in his last two appearances.