McCain logged 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-114 victory over the Suns.

McCain entered the starting lineup in place of Cason Wallace (shoulder) and provided an immediate offensive boost, scoring 10 points before halftime. With Wallace expected to miss significant time following surgery, McCain has an opportunity to establish himself as a regular starter. Caruso's ankle injury could further strengthen McCain's outlook, making him an appealing fantasy pickup for managers seeking scoring and three-point production.