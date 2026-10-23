McCain finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 96-84 victory over Denver.

McCain was unable to repeat his heroics from opening night, an indication of what might be to come this season. While he definitely provides the team with a scoring boost off the bench, it appears as though his playing time could fluctuate based on whether his shots are falling. For fantasy purposes, that makes him nothing more than a stream-level player, worth considering when he is hot.